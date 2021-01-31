Sign up
240 / 365
On This Day 2014
As you can see Lerwick is built on a hill.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4786
photos
171
followers
45
following
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Margo
ace
Like the colourful shops.
January 31st, 2021
