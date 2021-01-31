Previous
Next
On This Day 2014 by lifeat60degrees
240 / 365

On This Day 2014

As you can see Lerwick is built on a hill.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
Like the colourful shops.
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise