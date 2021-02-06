Previous
On This Day 2012 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2012

End of the day at Scalloway. February sunset positioned nicely - later in the year it is much more to the right and can't be seen from this vantage tour.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
