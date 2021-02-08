Sign up
248 / 365
On This Day 2020
January & February at the south end of Shetland is always a good time to see Long Tailed Ducks.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4813
photos
175
followers
45
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Taken
8th February 2020 3:51pm
Tags
duck
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
gruntess
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
February 8th, 2021
