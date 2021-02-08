Previous
On This Day 2020 by lifeat60degrees
248 / 365

On This Day 2020

January & February at the south end of Shetland is always a good time to see Long Tailed Ducks.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty!
February 8th, 2021  
