Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
249 / 365
On This Day 2017
The woollen industry is much better at marketing itself nowadays compared to when I first came to Shetland in the 1980's
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4816
photos
175
followers
45
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Latest from all albums
2156
1479
2157
247
929
2158
248
249
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th February 2017 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wool
,
shetland
,
lerwick
,
longship
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close