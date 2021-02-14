Sign up
254 / 365
On This Day 2015
Although they are keeping a wary on me they wouldn't have been able to escape very quickly as the tide was well out at this point.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
seals
,
shetland
,
lerwick
