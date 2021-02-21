Sign up
On This Day 2015
This sheep found a happy spot by the sea to have lunch.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
4854
photos
176
followers
45
following
71% complete
4
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D
21st February 2015 2:44pm
sheep
shetland
spiggie
