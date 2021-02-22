Sign up
262 / 365
On This Day 2020
If I haven't managed a daily photo there is plenty of Lichen growing in and around the garden help solve problem.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
22nd February 2020 2:06pm
lichen
shetland
sandwick
