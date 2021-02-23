Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
263 / 365
On This Day 2017
The south end of Commercial Street. Always when there is a cruise ship in but this last year it has seen an increase in the number of locals walking along it. Back in February 2017 it didn't see much activity.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4861
photos
176
followers
45
following
72% complete
View this month »
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Latest from all albums
1487
2171
261
262
937
1488
2172
263
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd February 2017 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Pat Knowles
ace
It must be quite a sight to see a cruise ship at the end of that beautiful street....must be there with mixed feelings, hope the island benefits from the trade.
February 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close