Previous
Next
On This Day 2017 by lifeat60degrees
263 / 365

On This Day 2017

The south end of Commercial Street. Always when there is a cruise ship in but this last year it has seen an increase in the number of locals walking along it. Back in February 2017 it didn't see much activity.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
It must be quite a sight to see a cruise ship at the end of that beautiful street....must be there with mixed feelings, hope the island benefits from the trade.
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise