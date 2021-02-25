Sign up
265 / 365
On This Day 2015
Another of my favourite views which I passed every day heading to work. The beach at Mail Cunningsburgh with the old Manse standing out.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
mail
,
cunningsburgh
,
shteland
