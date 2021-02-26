Sign up
On This Day 2011
Sometimes these guys are just happy to sit and pose.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4872
photos
180
followers
47
following
72% complete
Views
8
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
26th February 2011 11:53am
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
lerwick
