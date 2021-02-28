Sign up
On This Day 2020
Scalloway with its contrast in buildings. Ancient Castle, old houses newly painted and the now very common wooden buildings.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
