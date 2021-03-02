Sign up
On This Day 2018
Sometimes you don't need a lot of snow for somewhere to feel and look cold.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
