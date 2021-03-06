Sign up
On This Day 2011
Back in 2011 the Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd IV was on the Malakoff slip in Scalloway for her annual survey. There has been talk for many years about a new ferry but that still seems a way off.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
good shepherd". scalloway shetland
