On This Day 2011 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2011

Back in 2011 the Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd IV was on the Malakoff slip in Scalloway for her annual survey. There has been talk for many years about a new ferry but that still seems a way off.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Richard Lewis

