On This Day 2018
Another photo of the Fair Isle ferry Good Shepherd. This time at the Grutness Pier on the Shetland Mainland loading a car to take back to the Isle.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
good shepherd
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
