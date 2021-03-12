Sign up
Previous
Next
281 / 365
On This Day 2011
Oystercatchers in March are fun to watch
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4918
photos
179
followers
48
following
76% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
10 Years of Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
12th March 2011 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
oystercatcher
,
tingwall
Annie D
ace
they're such a cool bird...lovely image
March 12th, 2021
