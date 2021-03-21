On This Day

Sign up
The area around the airport at Sumburgh would be an interesting place to stay. Lots to see, plenty places to walk but a bit noisy on occasions.
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Photo Details
10 Years of Daily Photos
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
21st March 2020 10:45am
Tags
airport
shetland
sumburgh
