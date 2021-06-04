Sign up
On This day 2015
Jumper boards are an obligatory part of sightseeing in Shetland. They can pop up anywhere on the Islands.
For those who don't know it's the best way to keep a Shetland Wool jumper in shape after it has been washed.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
jumper board
Margo
ace
Beautiful jumper. Hand knitted?
June 4th, 2021
