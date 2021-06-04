Previous
On This day 2015 by lifeat60degrees
On This day 2015

Jumper boards are an obligatory part of sightseeing in Shetland. They can pop up anywhere on the Islands.
For those who don't know it's the best way to keep a Shetland Wool jumper in shape after it has been washed.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Margo ace
Beautiful jumper. Hand knitted?
June 4th, 2021  
