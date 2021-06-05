Previous
On This Day 2011 by lifeat60degrees
On This Day 2011

10 years ago the verges with awash with Kidney Vetch. Still a long way to go until we see that this year but they are on the way. and the recent warm weather will help.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Maggiemae ace
Can be know as Lady's Fingers but not by me! But the flower has got lots of good things - great to know about it!
June 5th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 5th, 2021  
