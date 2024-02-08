Sign up
Photo 368
Poser
This Greylag Goose happily posing for me this morning. They don't always stay so still.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6807
photos
155
followers
40
following
100% complete
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Views
1
Album
Photos from the Past
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th February 2024 11:21am
Tags
goose
,
shetland
,
greylag
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
