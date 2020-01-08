Previous
Runway's End by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1761

Runway's End

The western end of the main runway at Sumburgh Airport was taking a pounding today. Some sunshine as well today in amongst the rain and sleet giving some strange colours in the sky.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

