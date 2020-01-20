Sign up
Photo 1773
Blue Sky
During our short stay in Aberdeen we seem to be having much better weather than back home with virtually no wind. Either that or it just seemed like no wind compared to Shetland.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
aberdeen
,
portlethan
