Previous
Next
Blue Sky by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1773

Blue Sky

During our short stay in Aberdeen we seem to be having much better weather than back home with virtually no wind. Either that or it just seemed like no wind compared to Shetland.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise