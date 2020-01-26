Sign up
Photo 1779
Hoswick Burn
The burn is never usually as wide as this and is normally fast flowing. The strong January winds and high tides have however pushed stones further up the beach resulting in a dam-like barrier to the water taking its normal course.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3704
photos
151
followers
42
following
