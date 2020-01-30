Previous
Next
East Voe Marina by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1783

East Voe Marina

Today's weather couldn't have been more different than yesterdays. Dark, wet and windy and while technically warmer it felt a lot colder in the wind.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise