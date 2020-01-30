Sign up
East Voe Marina
Today's weather couldn't have been more different than yesterdays. Dark, wet and windy and while technically warmer it felt a lot colder in the wind.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
marina
shetland
scalloway
