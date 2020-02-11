Sign up
Photo 1795
Eshaness
The morning was mainly taken up dodging the hail and sleet showers that were passing through at a constant rate. The waves against the cliffs at Eshaness were coming higher than this while we were sitting in the car but not during a dry spell.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
cliffs
eshaness
northmavine
