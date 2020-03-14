Sign up
Photo 1827
Shelduck
There were 11 Shelduck at the Pool of Virkie this morning having a good low-tide feed. Regularly see them in the South Mainland but I've never seen 11 adults together.
Not much happening In Shetland - the place is very quiet in what seems to be a COVID shutdown.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
shelduck
,
sumburgh
,
virkie
Christine
ace
They are lovely looking ducks.
March 14th, 2020
