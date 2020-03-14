Previous
Shelduck by lifeat60degrees
Shelduck

There were 11 Shelduck at the Pool of Virkie this morning having a good low-tide feed. Regularly see them in the South Mainland but I've never seen 11 adults together.

Not much happening In Shetland - the place is very quiet in what seems to be a COVID shutdown.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

Christine ace
They are lovely looking ducks.
March 14th, 2020  
