Through the Square Window

My first Hawfinch in Shetland came as a bit of a surprise today and I only managed a quick photo through the window. It's a pity he arrived on the day that rationing of bird food has started. My supply of seed and fatballs requires severe reduction in amounts dispersed to varying parts of the garden as I doubt fresh supplies will be easy to find. The Starlings and Hooded Crows were most unimpressed at the lack of seed placed on the ground.



Strangely with the isolating nature of the planet at the moment it meant that there were more people walking in the village today and with single track roads with no pavements it made it more difficult for me to avoid people during my allowed walk