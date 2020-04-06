Previous
Lockdown Puffin by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1850

Lockdown Puffin

Fortunately this Puffin in isolation is wooden.

A gloriously sunny day with a stiff 45 mph breeze that we seemed to walking more into than behind us.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

