Photo 1850
Lockdown Puffin
Fortunately this Puffin in isolation is wooden.
A gloriously sunny day with a stiff 45 mph breeze that we seemed to walking more into than behind us.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th April 2020 2:26pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
sannick
