Leebitton 1

Looking down on Leebitton with Mousa in the background. Another sunny cold day with a stiff breeze blowing all day.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
