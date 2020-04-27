Previous
Next
Spiggie by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1871

Spiggie

Had to head south of the village for the first time in a month today so naturally took the longest route possible. Not much sunshine at the time as can be seen from the view of Spiggie Loch
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise