Seen Better Days by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1893

Seen Better Days

But not for a long time. This croft is so old there is not even a clue as to where any road or track to it would have been. As a result I'm not even sure which part of the village it would be proper to call its location.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

