Seen Better Days
But not for a long time. This croft is so old there is not even a clue as to where any road or track to it would have been. As a result I'm not even sure which part of the village it would be proper to call its location.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
