Photo 1902
Foggy Day
If it's May and it was sunny on the 27th there is a fair chance the 28th will be foggy.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3978
photos
152
followers
45
following
521% complete
View this month »
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
Latest from all albums
1260
812
1261
1900
1262
1901
1263
1902
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th May 2020 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
