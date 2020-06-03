Previous
Trig Point by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1908

Trig Point

An afternoon up in the hills above the village visiting my favourite Trig Point which is at 257 metres.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
