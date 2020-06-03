Sign up
Photo 1908
Trig Point
An afternoon up in the hills above the village visiting my favourite Trig Point which is at 257 metres.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
