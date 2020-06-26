Previous
Yellow by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1931

Yellow

The yellow wild flowers are still the most dominant at the moment. I think even more so than recent years. Iris, Monkeyflower and a few buttercups in this shot.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

