Photo 1943
Catching Some Rays
Blackbirds regularly sun themselves in this sheltered spot in the garden.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4109
photos
152
followers
44
following
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
1941
30
31
1298
1942
32
1943
1299
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th July 2020 10:28am
shetland
,
blackbird
,
sandwick
