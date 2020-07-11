Previous
Westvoe Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1946

Westvoe Beach

A very low tide today at Sumburgh with both the West Voe and Grutness having very clean sand. Very little visible plastic rubbish to be seen.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

