Photo 1946
Westvoe Beach
A very low tide today at Sumburgh with both the West Voe and Grutness having very clean sand. Very little visible plastic rubbish to be seen.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
westvoe
