Previous
Next
Where's Our Breakfast? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1953

Where's Our Breakfast?

There were 5 swallow fledglings sitting on a willow branch waiting for their parents to bring in the food. Both adult birds were working very hard. It would get harder as the wind strengthened as the day went on so not many insects flying about.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise