Photo 1957
Trig Point
Trig point at the Northern point of St Ninians Isle signifying an accurate height of 59m (193 feet). Once you get past Foula on the horizon next landfall is the southern tip of Greenland
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd July 2020 10:46am
Tags
shetland
,
trig point
,
st ninians isle
