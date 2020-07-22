Previous
Trig Point by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1957

Trig Point

Trig point at the Northern point of St Ninians Isle signifying an accurate height of 59m (193 feet). Once you get past Foula on the horizon next landfall is the southern tip of Greenland
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

