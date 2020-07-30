Sign up
Photo 1965
Blackbird Food
The only reason for the existence of Blackcurrants in our garden is to provide the blackbirds with a pudding.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
blackcurrant
,
sandwick
