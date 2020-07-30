Previous
Next
Blackbird Food by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1965

Blackbird Food

The only reason for the existence of Blackcurrants in our garden is to provide the blackbirds with a pudding.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise