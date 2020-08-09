Previous
Bannaminn by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1975

Bannaminn

Another stunning day of weather resulting in a different beach visit. As the Bonxie flies this beach can’t be more than 5 or 6 miles from us but to get there we drive 12 miles north 2 west and then 7 south. Well worth it though.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Photo Details

