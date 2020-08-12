Sign up
Photo 1978
Autumnal Colours
It is perhaps appropriate that of all my willows it is the Icelandic version that is changing colour first.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
autumn
,
willow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
