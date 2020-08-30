Previous
Swinister Burn by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1996

A very un-Shetland like photo but the beauty of this area where the trees were planted around 20 years ago is that the birds it attracts. A lot of Willow Warblers about today and even a Robin.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Richard Lewis

ace
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
