Photo 2000
Middle of Nowhere
It's not unusual to find old creels in random places around the coast and there are occasions you find creels in good condition in strange places. However to find one that looks in excellent condition at the top of a 50 foot cliff does seem odd.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd September 2020 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
shetland
,
creel
,
sandwick
,
cumliewick
Christine
ace
Good shot
September 3rd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous layout
September 3rd, 2020
