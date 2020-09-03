Previous
Middle of Nowhere by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2000

Middle of Nowhere

It's not unusual to find old creels in random places around the coast and there are occasions you find creels in good condition in strange places. However to find one that looks in excellent condition at the top of a 50 foot cliff does seem odd.
Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Christine ace
Good shot
September 3rd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous layout
September 3rd, 2020  
