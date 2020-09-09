Sign up
Photo 2006
Save the Shed
Not as sturdy looking as yesterdays remote building but it has stood with tyres and blocks on the roof and posts holding up the doors for many many years. I keep expecting it to be it pieces due to the exposed location but it's still here.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shed
shetland
sandwick
noness
