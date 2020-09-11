Sign up
Photo 2008
No Takers
Blue sky and sunshine so why no takers for the picnic table at the Hoswick beach? The main reasons would be the 50 mph+ winds and heavy heavy rain passing through on a regular basis.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4335
photos
154
followers
41
following
Tags
picnic table
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
