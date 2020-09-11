Previous
No Takers by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2008

No Takers

Blue sky and sunshine so why no takers for the picnic table at the Hoswick beach? The main reasons would be the 50 mph+ winds and heavy heavy rain passing through on a regular basis.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
