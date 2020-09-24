Sign up
Photo 2021
Leebitton
Looking for stand-by subjects for a daily photograph through the winter and I reckon this view or a version of it could be a regular sight either walking or from the car.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4380
photos
154
followers
41
following
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2019
110
873
1373
2020
111
1374
2021
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th September 2020 3:27pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
