Fiery Start by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2022

Fiery Start

"Red sky in the morning" but no shepherds or sailors were worried by the outcome as we had a pleasant day although there was a cold northerly blowing. This was taken when out with the dog first thing.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
