Photo 2023
Leebitton
It's not often that Leebitton has a sea rolling in but today's it was charging in on a North-easterly gusting in over 40 mph all day.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4387
photos
154
followers
41
following
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful scene.
September 26th, 2020
