Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2023

Leebitton

It's not often that Leebitton has a sea rolling in but today's it was charging in on a North-easterly gusting in over 40 mph all day.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Richard Lewis

Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful scene.
September 26th, 2020  
