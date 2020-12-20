Sign up
Photo 2108
Rushing By
Plenty water about at the moment if looking for subject matter to consider for a daily photo.
Note the remains of a small plant still clinging to the the gap in the rocks.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4658
photos
161
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
20th December 2020 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
