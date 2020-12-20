Previous
Rushing By by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2108

Rushing By

Plenty water about at the moment if looking for subject matter to consider for a daily photo.

Note the remains of a small plant still clinging to the the gap in the rocks.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Photo Details

