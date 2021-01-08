Sign up
Photo 2127
Cold Scalloway
At 3.15 this afternoon is could have been the end of Golden Hour but instead it was Blue Hour and very cold too. No snow during the day just yesterday evening's slowly melting away.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
