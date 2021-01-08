Previous
Next
Cold Scalloway by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2127

Cold Scalloway

At 3.15 this afternoon is could have been the end of Golden Hour but instead it was Blue Hour and very cold too. No snow during the day just yesterday evening's slowly melting away.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
582% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise