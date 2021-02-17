Sign up
Photo 2167
The Knab
While the sea was still relatively calm, Wind picked up as the day went on and the sea would have been too rough for me if I'd been heading south.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
knab
